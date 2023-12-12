No. 10 Gonzaga rebounds from loss, rolls past Mississippi Valley State 78-40

SPOKANE, Wash. — Braden Huff scored 17 points, Graham Ike added 13 points and eight rebounds, and No. 10 Gonzaga cruised to a 78-40 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

The Bulldogs (8-2) earned their 11th straight home win and bounced back from a 78-73 loss on the road to Washington last Saturday.

Ben Gregg added 11 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Bulldogs. Anton Watson had eight points, four rebounds and three assists.

Mississippi Valley State (0-10) was led by Rayquan Brown, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. Brown was the only Delta Devils player who scored more than five.

The Bulldogs opened the game on a 14-2 run, making six of their first nine shots. Gonzaga went on another spree midway through the first half, scoring 11 straight points to expand its lead to 18, and led 38-18 at halftime.

Huff and Gregg had nine points each in the second half to help the Bulldogs go on several more scoring runs, including an 11-0 stretch to go up by 31 with 13 minutes left. Gonzaga led by as many as 41.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) dunks next to Mississippi Valley State guard Chidi Umeh (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Credit: AP/Young Kwak

Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils are one of two winless teams in the SWAC. It's been a brutal early slate with losses to Gonzaga, UConn, LSU, Oklahoma and TCU.

Gonzaga: The 38 points Gonzaga scored in the first half marked the program’s second-lowest output this season. The Bulldogs shot 2 for 12 on 3-pointers during that span.

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State: Visits Tulsa next Tuesday.

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike (13) shoots while pressured by Mississippi Valley State guard Rayquan Brown, center, and forward Reginald Reynolds, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Credit: AP/Young Kwak

Gonzaga: Faces No. 5 UConn in Seattle on Friday

___

