Grambling faces Bethune-Cookman after Christon's 25-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-6, 1-1 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Cameron Christon scored 25 points in Grambling's 85-72 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. Grambling is fourth in the SWAC scoring 68.4 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman gives up 76.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Tigers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christon is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Carte'Are Gordon is averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Marcus Garrett is shooting 39.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.