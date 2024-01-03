Grambling women set NCAA DI record for win margin with 159-18 rout of College of Biblical Studies

GRAMBLING, La. — Grambling State has set an NCAA Division I record for margin of victory in men’s or women’s basketball with a 159-18 blowout of College of Biblical Studies on Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers’ 141-point cushion topped Savannah State women’s 155-26 rout of Wesleyan (Georgia) in November 2018.

Grambling led 34-0 before CBS scored its first basket with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers — who play in the Southwest Athletic Conference comprised of historically Black colleges and universities — led 46-6 after 10 minutes and 82-10 at halftime and allowed just three points in the third on the way to their record-setting performance.

Arianna Mosley had 27 points and Kahia Warmsley 20 as eight Grambling players scored in double figures and helped the team make 70 of 119 shots (59%). Alyssa Lowe scored eight points for CBS — a Houston-based Division II school that plays in the National Christian College Athletic Association — which hit just 8 of 43 (19%).