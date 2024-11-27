SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Moore scores 15 points, Grand Canyon knocks off previously unbeaten Stanford 78-71 in Palm Springs

By The Associated Press

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Collin Moore scored 15 points to lead five in double-figure scoring and Grand Canyon defeated previously unbeaten Stanford 78-71 on Tuesday night in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational.

Moore's dunk sparked a 12-3 surge to give Grand Canyon a 61-52 lead with 7:24 to play. Makaih Williams and Ray Harrison each hit a 3 during the stretch.

Stanford cut the deficit to six twice inside the final 1:20 before Jaylen Blakes' three-point play pulled Stanford to 76-71 with 11 seconds left, but the Cardinal didn't get closer.

Williams and Duke Brennan added 14 points apiece for Grand Canyon (4-2), which shot 52% (13 of 25) from the floor and 81% (17 of 21) from the free-throw line in the second half. Harrison finished with 13 points and JaKobe Coles had 10.

Maxime Raynaud stretched his nation-leading double-double streak to seven games, scoring 29 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead Stanford (6-1). Raynaud is coming off a 32-point, 16-rebound game in a 71-69 victory over Santa Clara.

Blakes scored a career-high 22 points and Oziyah Sellers added 12 for Stanford (6-1). The Cardinal shot 38% (24 of 63) overall and were just 4-of-22 shooting (18%) from long range.

Sellers hit a 3-pointer to give the Cardinal their largest lead of the first half, 20-13, with 11:28 remaining. Grand Canyon used a 9-1 spurt for a 22-21 lead before the Cardinal took a 33-32 advantage into the break. Raynaud scored 14 first-half points while Moore paced the Antelopes with eight.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

