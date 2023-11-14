Haley Cavinder says she's becoming a Horned Frog. Former Miami guard announces commitment to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Miami guard Haley Cavinder, one of the most recognizable players in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics, revealed Monday on social media that she has committed to play at TCU next season.

Cavinder posted a series of three photos on Instagram that showed her sitting on a throne-like chair wearing a TCU uniform and holding a silver basketball with the school's logo. She captioned the post “the last rodeo #committed” and listed her location as Fort Worth, Texas, the home of the campus.

That came exactly a month after Cavinder wrote in another Instagram post “see you next season” without saying then where she planned to play in 2024-25.

Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, played at Miami last season and helped the Hurricanes reach the NCAA Elite Eight. Haley Cavinder had told The Associated Press last season that she planned to play one more college season; Hanna Cavinder said she was likely done playing. The twins announced in April they would not be playing this season.

Haley Cavinder has 2,065 career points after leading Miami last season with 12.2 points per game and 65 made 3-pointers.

The twins, who have 4.5 million followers on TikTok, had transferred from Fresno State in April 2022 with hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

TCU was 1-17 in Big 12 games last season before former Oregon associate head coach Mark Campbell was named the new head coach. The Frogs have won their first three games with all five starters being transfers brought in by Campbell, including three from the Pac-12 and another from Baylor.