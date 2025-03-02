SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hidalgo scores 20 as No. 3 Notre Dame earns share of ACC women's title with win over Louisville

By The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 points and No. 3 Notre Dame bounced back from consecutive losses to clinch a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season women’s basketball title with a 72-59 victory against No. 25 Louisville on Sunday.

Notre Dame (25-4 overall, 16-2 ACC) has won or shared the ACC title eight times since joining the league in the 2013-2014 season. The Fighting Irish shared the title with N.C. State, a 69-45 winner over SMU on Sunday.

Olivia Miles scored 15 points as Notre Dame shook off losses to No. 9 N.C. State and No. 24 Florida State in the past week.

Jayda Curry scored 19 points for Louisville (20-9 overall, 13-5 ACC).

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish may need a strong showing in the ACC Tournament to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville: Has won five of its past seven games to build momentum for the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. The only losses in the stretch have been to No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 9 North Carolina.

Key moment

Olivia Miles hit an off-balance 3 along the sideline at the third-quarter buzzer to give the Fighting Irish a 58-40 lead, and then celebrated by slapping hands with Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman, who was sitting courtside.

Key stat

Notre Dame outscored Louisville 21-15 in second-chance points, although Louisville had 20 offensive rebounds to Notre Dame’s 13.

Up next

The ACC Tournament is next for the Fighting Irish and the Cardinals.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME