Hansel Enmanuel making an impact for Austin Peay on court with his 1 arm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No hesitation. No second thoughts. Swish.

The basketball rotated around the perimeter. Hansel Enmanuel caught it and in a fluid motion drained the 3-pointer. Perfect execution for any college basketball player.

Quite remarkable for a guy with one arm.

Two minutes later, a steal and a layup just as effortless. Then Enmanuel blocked a shot at the basket.

The slender 6-foot-6 junior at Austin Peay made an impact Sunday for the Governors in their 103-68 loss to No. 11 Tennessee. Five points, a rebound, an assist and two blocks. Every time Enmanuel steps on the floor, people notice for a variety of reasons.

“He's the biggest inspiration in college sports,” Austin Peay coach Corey Gipson said. "He has developed me. I don't know how any person on earth can watch him play and not cry.

“The only way you wouldn't get emotional is that you don't have a relative or friend (with a handicap). You wouldn't believe the requests I got from people in Knoxville who wanted to meet him.”

Austin Peay guard Hansel Enmanuel, center left, shoots past Tennessee forward Felix Okpara, center right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

Enmanuel lost his left arm after an accident when he was 6 growing up in the Dominican Republic.

However, it did nothing to his competitive spirit.

After going to high school in Florida, Enmanuel was recruited by Gipson to join him at Northwestern State two years ago. When Gipson took the coaching job at Austin Peay last year, he brought Enmanuel with him.

Enmanuel was not available after the game. Last week he told NCAA.com: “God chose me to do this job to send a message to everybody, and that's what I'm going to do, I can't complain about it.”