SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Utah closes the door down the stretch to beat Hawaii 79-66

Utah center Branden Carlson (35) drives to the basket as...

Utah center Branden Carlson (35) drives to the basket as Hawaii forward Justin McKoy (1) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: AP/Bethany Baker

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson scored 17 points and reserves Hunter Erickson and Keba Keita scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, and Utah beat Hawaii 79-66 on Thursday night.

Cole Bajema added 10 points for the Utes (5-2) and made all eight of his foul shots. Utah shot 52.6% (30 for 57) despite making just 5 of 14 (35.7%) from 3-point range.

Noel Coleman scored 14 points, reserves Juan Munoz and Harry Rouhliadeff scored 12 and 11, respectively, and Justin McKoy scored 11 for Hawaii (5-1).

Utah led 39-34 at intermission and started the second half outscoring Hawaii 11-3 in the first four minutes for a 50-37 lead. Utah remained ahead by double digits until McKoy converted a three-point play with 6:54 left to bring the Rainbow Warriors within 66-57 with a 9-2 run. Erickson made consecutive layups between one from Hawaii's Bernardo da Silva and Utah led 74-61. The Utes stayed up by double digits the last four minutes.

Hawaii entered with its best start to a season since 2010-11. The Rainbow Warriors host Central Arkansas on Sunday.

Utah hosts Southern Utah on Dec. 5.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Utah center Keba Keita (13) tries to block a shot...

Utah center Keba Keita (13) tries to block a shot by Hawaii forward Bernardo da Silva during an NCAA college basketball game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: AP/Bethany Baker

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME