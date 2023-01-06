Hawaii visits CSU Fullerton following Wrightsell's 29-point outing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-3, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 2-1 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 29 points in CSU Fullerton's 77-62 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Titans have gone 6-1 at home. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Rainbow Warriors are 3-0 in Big West play. Hawaii is the top team in the Big West allowing just 59.0 points per game while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Titans and Rainbow Warriors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wrightsell averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Jalen Harris is shooting 34.6% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

JoVon McClanahan is averaging 9.3 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.