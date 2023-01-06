Henry and New Orleans host Houston Baptist

Houston Baptist Huskies (4-11, 1-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-9, 1-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Houston Baptist Huskies after Omarion Henry scored 20 points in New Orleans' 81-55 victory against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Privateers are 4-3 on their home court. New Orleans is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 1-1 in Southland play. Houston Baptist ranks fifth in the Southland with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Deshon Proctor averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Brycen Long is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Huskies. Maks Klanjscek is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 81.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.