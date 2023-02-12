SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Local college roundup: Hofstra's win streak continues, Stony Brook tops North Carolina A&T

Stony Brook's Keenan Fitzmorris pulls down a rebound and looks...

Stony Brook's Keenan Fitzmorris pulls down a rebound and looks to pass while defended by Webster Filmore of North Carolina A&T at Island Federal Credit UNion Arena 0n Saturday. Credit: David L. Pokress/David L. Pokress

By Newsday staff and wire reports

Tyler Thomas scored 23 points, including the first 10 points of the game, to lead the Hofstra men’s basketball team to an 86-57 road victory over Monmouth on Saturday.

Thomas shot 8-for-15, including 5-for-12 from beyond the arc, as the Pride (19-8, 12-2 Colonial Athletic Association) won their seventh game in a row.

Darlinstone Dubar added 14 points and Aaron Estrada had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Monmouth, which entered on a four-game winning streak, fell to 5-21 and 4-9 in the league.

Stony Brook 69, North Carolina A&T 59: Keenan Fitzmorris had 14 points and nine rebounds and Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 14 points and six rebounds to lead host Stony Brook in a CAA matchup.

Frankie Policelli and Tanahj Pettway each added 12 points for the Seawolves (9-17, 5-8 CAA). Stony Brook outrebounded North Carolina A&T 49-34 and held the Aggies to 6-for-23 shooting from beyond the arc.

Kam Woods had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for N.C. A&T (12-15, 7-7).

WOMEN’S GAMES

St. John’s 77, DePaul 61: Jayla Everett scored 26 points to lead host St. John’s in a Big East Conference game. Mimi Reid and Kadaja Bailey each added 11 points and Rayven Peeples had 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Red Storm (19-5, 10-5).

St. John’s held DePaul to 2-for-26 shooting from three-point range. Aneesah Morrow led the Blue Demons (13-12, 6-9) with 23 points.

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME