Local college roundup: Hofstra's win streak continues, Stony Brook tops North Carolina A&T

Tyler Thomas scored 23 points, including the first 10 points of the game, to lead the Hofstra men’s basketball team to an 86-57 road victory over Monmouth on Saturday.

Thomas shot 8-for-15, including 5-for-12 from beyond the arc, as the Pride (19-8, 12-2 Colonial Athletic Association) won their seventh game in a row.

Darlinstone Dubar added 14 points and Aaron Estrada had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Monmouth, which entered on a four-game winning streak, fell to 5-21 and 4-9 in the league.

Stony Brook 69, North Carolina A&T 59: Keenan Fitzmorris had 14 points and nine rebounds and Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 14 points and six rebounds to lead host Stony Brook in a CAA matchup.

Frankie Policelli and Tanahj Pettway each added 12 points for the Seawolves (9-17, 5-8 CAA). Stony Brook outrebounded North Carolina A&T 49-34 and held the Aggies to 6-for-23 shooting from beyond the arc.

Kam Woods had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for N.C. A&T (12-15, 7-7).

WOMEN’S GAMES

St. John’s 77, DePaul 61: Jayla Everett scored 26 points to lead host St. John’s in a Big East Conference game. Mimi Reid and Kadaja Bailey each added 11 points and Rayven Peeples had 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Red Storm (19-5, 10-5).

St. John’s held DePaul to 2-for-26 shooting from three-point range. Aneesah Morrow led the Blue Demons (13-12, 6-9) with 23 points.