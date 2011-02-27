Hofstra women, down 23, stun James Madison

If they handed out Oscars for Best Comebacks, the Hofstra women's basketball team would be golden.

Hofstra, down 23 points just under a minute into the second half, rallied for a stunning 75-73 win over James Madison Sunday in CAA play, snapping the Dukes' 13-game winning streak.

Candace Bond, who finished with 14 points, hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to seal the win after the Pride (17-11, 9-8) fought back from a 46-23 deficit. Shante Evans led Hofstra with 19 points.

Dawn Evans, the nation's leading scorer, finished with 17 points but shot just 6-for-23 for JMU (22-7, 15-2). Her three-pointer gave the Dukes the 23-point lead with 19:12 left in the game, and another three by Evans made it 56-38 with 13:21 left. But Hofstra heated up from there, using 9-0 and 14-0 runs to pull off the upset.