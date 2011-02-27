SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hofstra women, down 23, stun James Madison

If they handed out Oscars for Best Comebacks, the Hofstra women's basketball team would be golden.

Hofstra, down 23 points just under a minute into the second half, rallied for a stunning 75-73 win over James Madison Sunday in CAA play, snapping the Dukes' 13-game winning streak.

Candace Bond, who finished with 14 points, hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to seal the win after the Pride (17-11, 9-8) fought back from a 46-23 deficit. Shante Evans led Hofstra with 19 points.

Dawn Evans, the nation's leading scorer, finished with 17 points but shot just 6-for-23 for JMU (22-7, 15-2). Her three-pointer gave the Dukes the 23-point lead with 19:12 left in the game, and another three by Evans made it 56-38 with 13:21 left. But Hofstra heated up from there, using 9-0 and 14-0 runs to pull off the upset.

