Emanuel Sharp scores career-high 25 as No. 3 Houston beats Jackson State 89-55

HOUSTON — Emanuel Sharp scored a career-high 25 points, LJ Cryer added 21, and No. 3 Houston defeated Jackson State 89-55 on Saturday.

Cryer, who has scored in double-figures in nine straight games, scored 16 points in the first half as Houston led 37-29 at halftime. Sharp scored 16 points in the second half.

Cryer and Sharp combined to shoot 12 of 28 from the field, including 8 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Houston improved to 10-0 for the third time in school history, joining the 2018-19 and 1967-68 teams. The Cougars shot 42% and were 11 of 30 on 3-pointers.

Coltie Young scored 13 points to lead Jackson State (2-7). Ken Evans Jr., who entered averaging 20.4 points per game, was held to six points and was ejected in the second half after getting his second technical foul. The Tigers shot 43%.

The Cougars opened things up with a 15-2 run to take a 33-19 lead on a 3-pointer by Sharp with five minutes left in the half, but Jackson State answered with 10 straight points to cut the lead to four on a 3 by Jayme Mitchell with three minutes remaining.

After trailing by eight at the half, the Tigers closed within 42-35 early in the second, but the Cougars responded with 10 straight points, capped by layup by Damian Dunn with 14:19 remaining.

Jackson State forward Zeke Cook (1) defends Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

BIG PICTURE

Jackson State: The Tigers won’t play their first home game until Jan. 6 when it opens SWAC play against Alcorn, with games at Gonzaga and Northwestern still remaining to close out December.

Houston: The Cougars’ swarming defense in addition to their size and athleticism continues to give teams fits. Houston forced 24 turnovers and turned it into 31 points and held a 47-25 advantage in rebounding.

UP NEXT

Houston forward J'Wan Roberts, right, passes the ball around Jackson State forward Zeke Cook (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Jackson State: Plays Howard on Dec. 16 and North Carolina A&T on Dec. 17 as part of the CP3 HBCU Challenge in Las Vegas.

Houston: Faces Texas A&M on Dec. 16 at Toyota Center in Houston.

