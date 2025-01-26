J'Wan Roberts scores 24 and No. 7 Houston downs No. 12 Kansas 92-86 in double OT

LAWRENCE, Kan. — J’Wan Roberts scored 24 points, including six in two overtime periods, and No. 7 Houston beat No. 12 Kansas 92-86 on Saturday night.

Roberts hit two free throws with 13.9 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. At the end of the first overtime, Houston (16-3, 8-0 Big 12) got back-to-back 3-pointers from Emanuel Sharp and Mylik Wilson to send it to the second overtime.

The Cougars got 18 from Mylik Wilson and 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists from Milos Uzan.

Kansas (14-5, 5-3) was led by Flory Bidunga with 19 points and Hunter Dickinson with 17.

Takeaway

Houston: Injuries hampered the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp, who missed Houston's last game against Utah with an injury, played 25 minutes but scored just eight points. Ja'Vier Francis rolled his ankle early in the first half and played only 3:45. He finished with four points.

Kansas: Bidunga, after scoring just two points on a last-second tipin in the first half, scored 17 in the second half and overtime for a career-high 19. With K.J. Adams out with a separated shoulder, Bidunga's contributions helped Kansas against a strong Houston front line.

Key moment

Houston used a 13-0 run early in the second half to turn a 40-31 deficit into a lead. Kansas went 6:21 without a point, and missed eight straight shots during the run, including a missed breakaway dunk attempt by Shakeel Moore.

Kansas forward Flory Bidunga (40) grabs a rebound as Houston guard Milos Uzan (7) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. Credit: AP/Colin E. Braley

Key stat

Both teams missed plenty of opportunities. The teams combined to shoot 56% from the free-throw line. Houston missed its first eight free throws of the second half and finished the half just 4 of 13 from the line, and was 14 of 25 for the game.

The Jayhawks were 17 of 30 from the line.

Up next

Houston travels to West Virginia on Wednesday night and Kansas hosts UCF on Tuesday night.