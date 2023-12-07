Cryer scores 15 as No. 3 Houston rolls to 75-39 win over Rice

HOUSTON — L.J. Cryer scored 15 points, Emanuel Sharp added 12 and No. 3 Houston beat Rice 75-39 Wednesday night.

Cryer, who hit five 3-pointers, has scored in double-figures in eight straight games. Sharp had nine points in first half, all in a 22-4 run that gave the Cougars (9-0) a 30-13 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half. Houston led 34-18 at halftime.

Ja’Vier Francis and Damian Dunn each scored 10 points for Houston, which shot 47% and 8 of 22 on 3-pointers.

Houston won its 10th straight home game dating back to last season and opened 9-0 for the second straight season. The Cougars forced Rice into 21 turnovers, which they converted into 26 points and held a 43-29 advantage in rebounding.

Alem Huseinovic scored 10 points, and Keanu Dawes added seven points for Rice (3-6). The Owls shot 29% and were 5 of 21 on 3s.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rice: The Owls are 9-103 against ranked opponents. Rice’s last win against a ranked team was Jan. 30, 1999, when the Owls beat No. 24 TCU 76-69. ... The 39 points were a season low, eclipsing the previous low of 56.

Rice guard Mekhi Mason (2) passes between Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) and guard Damian Dunn (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Fertitta Center, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Jason Fochtman

Houston: The Cougars have allowed fewer than 20 points in the first half in five of their nine games this season. ... Houston had a 40-16 advantage in points in the paint.

MOVING ON UP

The win was Houston coach Kelvin Sampson’s 741st career victory, tying him with John Chaney on the NCAA winningest coaches list.

UP NEXT

Houston guard Damian Dunn (11) dives after a loose ball along with Rice guard Mekhi Mason (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Fertitta Center, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Jason Fochtman

Rice: Hosts Incarnate Word on Dec. 13.

Houston: Hosts Jackson State on Saturday.