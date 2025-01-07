No. 12 Houston beats TCU 65-46 for 7th straight win

HOUSTON — Emanuel Sharp scored 14 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 and No. 12 Houston beat TCU 65-46 on Monday night for its seventh straight win.

L.J Cryer had 10 points for Houston (11-3, 3-0 Big 12), which shot 48% and went 8 of 19 on 3-pointers. The Cougars won their 31st consecutive home game.

Noah Reynolds scored 19 points and Vasean Allette added 11 for TCU (8-6, 1-2). The Horned Frogs shot 43% but struggled from deep, finishing 3 of 18 on 3s.

Takeaways

TCU: The Horned Frogs need more production from their bench. TCU’s starters scored every point until the final 30 seconds, and the reserves finished with two points.

Houston: The Cougars were streaky. They started 6 of 6 from the field while opening a 13-4 lead, but followed it up by shooting 6 for 24 as TCU cut into the deficit. Houston then hit nine straight field goals and pulled away.

Key moment

With the Cougars leading 29-26 early in the second half, Roberts made a layup that sparked a 9-0 run. Houston's lead never dropped below double digits again.

Key stat

Houston forced TCU into a season-high 19 turnovers and held the Horned Frogs to four assists on 20 field goals.

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Houston, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Up next

Houston visits Kansas State on Saturday, and TCU hosts BYU the same day.