No. 12 Houston beats TCU 65-46 for 7th straight win

Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) shoots during the second half...

Houston forward J'Wan Roberts (13) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Houston, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Emanuel Sharp scored 14 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 and No. 12 Houston beat TCU 65-46 on Monday night for its seventh straight win.

L.J Cryer had 10 points for Houston (11-3, 3-0 Big 12), which shot 48% and went 8 of 19 on 3-pointers. The Cougars won their 31st consecutive home game.

Noah Reynolds scored 19 points and Vasean Allette added 11 for TCU (8-6, 1-2). The Horned Frogs shot 43% but struggled from deep, finishing 3 of 18 on 3s.

Takeaways

TCU: The Horned Frogs need more production from their bench. TCU’s starters scored every point until the final 30 seconds, and the reserves finished with two points.

Houston: The Cougars were streaky. They started 6 of 6 from the field while opening a 13-4 lead, but followed it up by shooting 6 for 24 as TCU cut into the deficit. Houston then hit nine straight field goals and pulled away.

Key moment

With the Cougars leading 29-26 early in the second half, Roberts made a layup that sparked a 9-0 run. Houston's lead never dropped below double digits again.

Key stat

Houston forced TCU into a season-high 19 turnovers and held the Horned Frogs to four assists on 20 field goals.

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) celebrates after making a 3-pointer...

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Houston, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Up next

Houston visits Kansas State on Saturday, and TCU hosts BYU the same day.

