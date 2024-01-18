Shead scores career-high 29, No. 5 Houston snaps 2-game skid with 77-54 win over No. 25 Texas Tech

HOUSTON — Jamal Shead scored a career-high 29 points and also had 10 assists, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and No. 5 Houston snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-54 win over No. 25 Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

Shead scored 15 first half points, shooting 6 for 9 from the field as Houston (15-2, 2-2 Big 12) led 38-29 at the half. He finished 12 of 16 from the field and either scored or assisted on 22 of the Cougars’ 33 field goals.

The Cougars, who have now won 15 straight at home, were coming off losses at Iowa State and TCU last week. Houston shot 52% and had a 40-8 advantage in points in the paint.

Kerwin Walton scored 18 points and Pop Isaacs added 12 points for Texas Tech (14-3, 3-1), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped. The Red Raiders shot 37% and were 11 of 27 on 3-pointers.

Trailing 12-9 with 12 minutes remaining in the first half, Houston went on a 13-0 run to open a 22-12 lead on a 3-pointer by L.J. Cryer with 7 1/2 minutes remaining.

Houston opened the second half with a quick 8-0 spurt to up its lead to 46-29 on a dunk by Ja’Vier Francis with 16 minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Houston's Ja'Vier Francis (5) blocks the shot of Texas Tech's Warren Washington (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Houston. Houston won 77-54. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Texas Tech: Texas Tech missed an opportunity for another marquee win. The Red Raiders fell to 1-3 in Quad 1 games this season.

Houston: The Cougars last lost three straight games Jan. 14-21, 2017. … Houston improved to 5-2 in Quad 1 and 2 games this season. … Houston turned 14 Texas Tech turnovers into 17 points.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts No. 20 BYU on Saturday night.

Houston's Jamal Shead (1) shoots as Texas Tech's Joe Toussaint (6) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Houston: Hosts Central Florida on Saturday.