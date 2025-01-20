Winter storm forces Houston basketball to postpone men's game, alter women's schedule

HOUSTON — No. 7 Houston's game against Utah scheduled for Tuesday night has been pushed back to Wednesday because of severe weather forecast for the Houston area.

The Cougars, who have won 10 games in a row, will face Utah at 5 p.m. CST Wednesday.

The postponement also impacted the Houston women's game. They were scheduled to play Wednesday night but their game against Texas Tech has been moved up to 1 p.m. to accommodate the doubleheader.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 3-5 inches of snow for much of the Houston metropolitan area and both William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston announced Sunday night that flight operations would be suspended Tuesday in anticipation of hazardous conditions.