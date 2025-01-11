SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Toure has 22 points, 12 rebounds, No. 22 Utah women roll past Houston 69-42

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Maye Toure scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 22 Utah pulled away in the second half for a 69-42 win over Houston on Saturday.

Gianna Kneepkens added 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Utes (13-3, 4-1 Big 12 Conference). Maty Wilke scored 11 points.

Laila Blair scored 16 points for Houston (4-12, 0-5), which has lost five straight.

Utah dominated the boards 56-26 and turned 19 offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points while outscoring the Cougars 48-12 in the paint.

Toure scored the first five points of the game and the Utes never trailed. Their lead reached double figures when Kneepkens hit a 3-pointer with three minutes left in the third quarter for a 44-34 lead. Toure added a free throw to cap an 8-0 run that made it 45-34 entering the fourth.

Houston got a free throw nine seconds into the fourth quarter and then the Utes reeled off 13 straight points. They outscored the Cougars 24-8 in the period.

Houston was 2 of 17 in the fourth quarter and finished the game at 26%. The Cougars were 7 of 16 on 3-pointers (43.8%) and 8 of 42 (19%) inside the arc.

Utah plays at Baylor on Tuesday when Oklahoma State visits Houston.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME