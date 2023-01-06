Huffman leads Nicholls State against Northwestern State after 21-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (7-7, 2-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-7, 0-2 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Northwestern State Demons after Caleb Huffman scored 21 points in Nicholls State's 66-63 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Demons are 3-2 on their home court. Northwestern State gives up 74.1 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Colonels have gone 2-0 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Demons and Colonels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja'Monta Black averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Micah Thomas is averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.