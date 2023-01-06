Hunter and Louisiana Tech win 88-82 in OT against Rice

HOUSTON — Kenny Hunter scored 18 points and Cobe Williams added five in the overtime as Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 88-82 on Thursday night.

Hunter had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-6). Keaston Willis scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Williams was 8 of 16 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

Travis Evee finished with 28 points and three steals for the Owls (11-4). Quincy Olivari added 16 points and four assists for Rice. In addition, Max Fiedler had eight points, 14 rebounds and six assists. The loss broke the Owls' five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.