SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Josh Cohen, Saint Thomas help USC fend off Idaho State 75-69

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Josh Cohen had 19 points and Saint Thomas hit a late 3-pointer to help Southern California hold off Idaho State 75-69 on Thursday night.

Dylan Darling made both ends of a one-and-one following his layup to give Idaho State a 58-57 lead with 8:45 left to play. USC (2-0) moved back ahead by three, but Evan Otten hit 1 of 2 free throws and followed with a dunk to tie the game at 63 with 4:02 remaining.

Clark Slajchert made 2 of 3 free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt and Cohen hit a jumper following a Bengals turnover to give the Trojans a 68-65 lead with 2:25 left. Idaho State (0-2) turned a missed 3-pointer by Slajchert into a fastbreak layup by Jake O’Neil to get within a point.

Both teams missed shots before Thomas buried a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining to put the Trojans up 71-67. Darling had a layup with 4.5 seconds left, but Slajchert hit two foul shots for a two-possession lead.

Cohen made 8 of 12 shots from the floor and 3 of 4 free throws for USC. Wesley Yates III scored 13 points off the bench. Thomas finished with 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Darling, a sophomore transfer from Washington State, finished with a career-high 22 points for Idaho State. Isaiah Griffin had 10 points. O'Neil had nine points and nine rebounds.

Cohen had a layup with five seconds left and scored 12 points to help USC take a 38-35 lead into halftime. Darling had 15 points for Idaho State to keep it a one-possession game. The Bengals fell behind 19-7 but stayed close by making 14 of 16 foul shots, while the Trojans sank only 6 of 14.

USC, which opened with a 77-51 home victory over Chattanooga, will host UT Arlington on Wednesday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME