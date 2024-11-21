SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Mack scores 21, Bilodeau adds 20 to help UCLA beat Idaho State 84-70

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Sebastian Mack scored 21 points, Tyler Bilodeau hit 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points and UCLA beat Idaho State 84-70 on Wednesday night.

Eric Dailey Jr. added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting for UCLA (4-1). Bilodeau made 8 of 14 from the field and Mack made a career-high 15 made free throws on 16 attempts.

Bilodeau and Dailey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run that gave UCLA a 20-12 lead midway through the first half and the Bengals trailed the rest of the way. The Bruins used a 13-3 spurt to open up a 17-point lead before they took a 41-27 lead into the break and led by double figures throughout the second half.

Mack made 9-of-9 from the free-throw line and scored 11 points before halftime.

Isaiah Griffin scored Idaho State's first 12 points, including three 3-pointers, the last of which gave the Bengals a two-point lead with 13:51 remaining in the first half.

Griffin led the Bengals (2-4) with 16 points. Dylan Darling scored 13 and AJ Burgin 11.

UCLA made 27 of 47 (57%) from the field, shot 64% (9 of 14) from 3-point range and hit 21 of 26 from the free-throw line.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME