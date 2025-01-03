White leads No. 22 Illinois to 109-77 blowout at No. 9 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Tre White had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 22 Illinois made a resounding statement on the road with a 109-77 blowout of ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday night.

Ben Humrichous shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points on a night when Illinois went 16 for 29 behind the arc. Kylan Boswell also made four 3s and finished with 15 points for the Fighting Illini (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten).

Kasparas Jakucionis added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jake Davis scored 12.

Supreme Cook scored 20 to lead the Ducks (12-2, 1-2), while Nate Bittle added 13 points and five rebounds.

Illinois built a seven-point lead at halftime before opening the second half on a 22-6 run to pull away.

Oregon took a 7-2 lead before the Illini scored 12 straight points, including the last six from Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Takeaways

Illinois: Earned its first win over a ranked team this season after losing top-10 matchups against Alabama and Tennessee.

Oregon guard Ra'Heim Moss (0) grimaces as Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. lands hard. Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis and forward Morez Johnson Jr., right, go for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Thomas Boyd

Oregon: Hosted a ranked opponent for the first time since 2020, but didn’t do much to cheer up Ducks fans still disappointed after their top-ranked football team lost 41-21 to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday. This defeat began a difficult stretch of five straight games for Oregon against teams in the top 40 of KenPom rankings.

Key moment

Illinois hit three straight 3-pointers to open the second half with an 11-2 run that increased its lead to 56-40 less than two minutes into the period.

Key stat

Illinois shot 58% from the field, including 55% on 3-pointers, while the Ducks were at 44% from the floor.

Up next

Illinois: Will visit Washington on Sunday.

Illinois guard Kylan Boswell collides with Oregon forward Supreme Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Thomas Boyd

Oregon: Will host Maryland on Sunday.