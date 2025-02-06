SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Dylan Harper returns to score 28 points in Rutgers' 82-73 victory over No. 23 Illinois

Rutgers' Ace Bailey (4) dunks the ball during the first...

Rutgers' Ace Bailey (4) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New York. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Dylan Harper returned to score 28 points, fellow freshman Ace Bailey added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Rutgers beat No. 23 Illinois 82-73 on Wednesday night.

Harper made 11 of 12 frees throws and had six rebounds and five assists after missing a 66-63 home loss to Michigan on Saturday because of a sprained ankle.

Jeremiah Williams scored 13 points to help Rutgers (12-11, 5-7 Big Ten) beat a ranked team for the first time since last February against then-No. 9 Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights have won two of three.

Will Riley led Illinois (15-8, 7-6) with 20 points, and Ben Humrichous had 14. The Illini have lost four of six.

Rutgers raced to a 23-6 lead, with Illinois taking its first lead at 48-47 with 13:06 to play.

Takeaways

Illinois: The Illini were 6 of 28 from beyond the arc. They have not topped 30% in six straight games.

Rutgers: Bailey is fourth on the Scarlet Knights' season scoring list.

Rutgers' Jeremiah Williams reacts after drawing a foul during the...

Rutgers' Jeremiah Williams reacts after drawing a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New York. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Key moment

Harper had a steal and hit a 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 66-62 lead with 6:34 left,

Key stat

Rutgers made 28 of 34 free throws.

Up next

Illinois is at Minnesota on Saturday. Rutgers is at No. 18 Maryland on Sunday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME