Littlepage-Buggs scores 25 to help No. 12 Baylor women beat Incarnate Word 85-33

By The Associated Press

WACO, Texas — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting and Aaronette Vonleh added 16 points Thursday night to help No. 12 Baylor beat Incarnate Word 85-33.

Jana Van Gytenbeek added 10 points and five assists for Baylor (1-0). Jada Walker had 10 assists to go with six points and Bella Fontleroy grabbed 14 rebounds and scored nine points.

Littlepage-Buggs made a layup that gave Baylor the lead for good amid a 12-3 run to close the first quarter and make it 17-10. The Bears outscored Incarnate Word (0-2) 21-9 in the second quarter and hit three 3-pointers in a 15-0 third-quarter run before taking a 64-28 lead into the fourth.

Brynn Lusby led Incarnate Word with 10 points.

Baylor had 14 steals and scored 30 points off 24 Cardinals turnovers. The Bears outrebounded Incarnate Word 47-22, including 15-4 offensive, and outscored the Cardinals 13-0 in second-chance points.

Baylor returned 80% of its scoring from last-season's team and added Vonleh, a Colorado transfer and all-Pac-12 selection last season.

