Mgbako scores career-high 31 points to lead No. 17 Indiana past SIU Edwardsville 80-61 in opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 19 of his career-high 31 points in the first half Wednesday and Malik Reneau added 15 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 17 Indiana past SIU Edwardsville 80-61 in Wednesday's season opener.

Mgbako made 8 of his first 10 shots and finished 13 of 17 from the field while going 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, making his only free throw attempt and grabbing nine rebounds.

The Cougars (1-1) were led by Ray'Sean Taylor with 17 points and Arnas Sakenis, who had eight points and nine rebounds.

Indiana honored former USF coach Amir Abdur-Rahim before the game with a moment of silence. The 43-year-old Abdur-Rahim died in late October from complications while he was undergoing a procedure at a Tampa-area hospital.

The Hoosiers also honored SIUE forward Kyle Thomas, the son of the late Daryl Thomas, before tip-off. Daryl Thomas played on Indiana's 1986-87 national championship team.

Takeaways

SIUE: After posting their first back-to-back winning seasons since moving to Division I, the Cougars played better than expected for 15 minutes. Then things went awry quickly. The good news: Better days are ahead for coach Brian Barone's program.

Indiana: The new-look Hoosiers certainly showed some promising things in the first game that counts. Three of the six transfers started and four played key roles. But after a somewhat ragged performance, coach Mike Woodson needs to get these players in sync fast.

SIU-Edwardsville Jo Valrie shoots over Indiana's Langdon Hatton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Key moment

After SIUE scored seven straight points to tie the score at 27 late in the first half, Mgbako answered with a 3-pointer, a steal and a three-point play. His flurry fueled a 15-3 run to close the first half, giving the Hoosiers a 42-30 lead.

Key stat

The Hoosiers drew plenty of fouls and improved significantly on last season's 66.4% free throw percentage by going 14 of 17. Indiana also outscored SIUE 23-14 off turnovers.

Up next

The Cougars face another daunting challenge Friday when they visit Illinois while the Hoosiers host Eastern Illinois on Sunday.