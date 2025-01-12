SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Garzon scores 21, Moore-McNeil adds 18 to help Indiana beat No. 23 Iowa women 74-67

By The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Yarden Garzon scored 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range, Chloe Moore-McNeil added 18 points and the Indiana women beat No. 23 Iowa 74-67 on Sunday.

Sydney Parrish made three 3s and finished with 15 points for Indiana (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten). The Hoosiers have won eight of their last nine games with their lone loss coming at home against No. 1 UCLA, 73-62, on Jan. 4.

Taylor McCabe scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and Addison O'Grady added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Iowa (12-5, 3-2). The Hawkeyes have lost three games in a row.

Garzon made a layup to open the scoring 44 seconds into the game, Moore-McNeil added a basket in the lane and Parrish added two free throws to make it 6-0 and Indiana never trailed.

Garzon made a jumper and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Hoosiers a 15-point lead — matching their largest of the game — two minutes into the fourth quarter. Guyton and McCabe each hit a 3-pointer as Iowa scored 13 of the next 15 points to cut its deficit to 66-62 with 1:52 remaining but the Hawkeyes got no closer.

Indiana returns home to take on Illinois, and Iowa plays host to Nebraska, on Thursday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME