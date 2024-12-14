SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Williams' season-high 30 points helps Nebraska pull away from Indiana late, 85-68

By The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — Brice Williams scored 11 of his season-high 30 points during a 21-4 run that lifted Nebraska to a 85-68 Big Ten Conference win over Indiana on Friday night.

Kanaan Carlyle's jumper with 9:57 left pulled Indiana into a 64-64 tie but the Hoosiers got just a Luke Goode 3-pointer and a free throw from Malik Reneau the rest of the way. Williams kicked off the Cornhuskers' closing run with a layup. His 3-pointer followed by a Juwan Gary 3 pushed Nebraska to a 78-67 lead.

Williams, who was held to just 11 points in Nebraska's 89-52 loss to now-No. 21 Michigan State, hit 10 of 15 shots from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, and was 8 of 11 from the line while grabbing six rebounds and dishing five assists. The Cornhuskers (7-2, 1-1) were 30 of 49 (61.2%) from the field, including 8 of 14 (57.1%) from long range. Gary finished with 14 points, Connor Essegian 13 and Andrew Morgan 10.

Myles Rice finished with 20 points and collected four steals to lead the Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1), who were 23 of 65 from the field (35.4%), including 8 of 35 from beyond the arc (22.9%). Reneau finished with 12 points and Trey Galloway contributed 10 while Oumar Ballo pulled down 11 rebounds to go with his eight points.

