Reneau scores 22 in Indiana's 78-62 win over Washington

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Reserve Malik Reneau scored 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Luke Goode scored 18 points and Indiana led for all but 47 seconds in a 78-62 win over Washington on Saturday.

Mackenzie Mgbako and reserve Myles Rice each scored 10 points for the Hoosiers (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) who shot 49% (30 for 61).

Zoom Diallo scored 18 points and Tyler Harris, Frank Kepnang and Mekhi Mason all scored 10 for Washington (13-16, 4-14).

The Hoosiers built a 21-9 lead in the first 10 minutes and were largely unchallenged from there. Indiana led 44-30 at halftime, but Diallo's 3-pointer two-and-a-half minutes into the second half capped a 7-0 Washington spurt to reduce the Huskies' deficit to 44-37. Indiana responded with two free throws from Mgbako, Oumar Ballo made a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws and Indiana led by double digits the rest of the way.

Reneau's layup with 8:10 left gave Indiana its first and only 20-point advantage at 64-44.

Indiana, winners of three straight, travels to Oregon on Tuesday.

Washington, losers of four straight, heads to Los Angeles to face USC on Wednesday.

