Caitlin Clark's 38 points leads No. 4 Iowa over Cleveland State 104-75

DES MOINES, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 38 points and reached No. 9 on the all-time scoring list as No. 4 Iowa beat Cleveland State 104-75 on Saturday in the nightcap of a men's-women's doubleheader at Wells Fargo Arena.

Hannah Stuelke contributed 17 points for the Hawkeyes (11-1) and grabbed 13 rebounds.

“I had chills when we ran out of the tunnel,” Clark said of the ovation Iowa received from a crowd of 14,786, mostly clad in black and gold.

The loss snapped Cleveland State's nine-game winning streak. Mickayla Perdue led the Vikings (9-2) with 24 points.

Stuelke came off the bench and gave Iowa balance, establishing an offensive presence in the post and scoring 13 points in the first half.

“The ball was bouncing my way on the offensive rebounding side,” Stuelke said.

With a basket in the third quarter, Clark moved past former Iowa State player Ashley Joens for No. 9 on the all-time scoring list. Joens finished her college career last season with 3,060 points. Clark’s career total is now 3,079.

Cleveland State guard Sara Guerreiro (12) grabs a rebound in front of Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

“I think it just speaks to women's basketball in this state,” Clark said. “Not only recently, but the history of it and how good it is.”

Clark hit 13 of 21 shots, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range.

“Probably my best shooting performance I've ever had in Wells Fargo Arena,” said Clark, who played state tournament games in the venue. “I grew up coming to games here.”

Clark drew a roar from fans when she exited the game with 5:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland State guard Carmen Villalobos (13) fights for a rebound with Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

“How special is it for women's basketball,” Cleveland State coach Chris Kielsmeier said. “How electric was this city, before the game even tipped. We were grateful and thankful to really be a part of that. They're really, really good and we've got to play better than we did to show who we really are.”

Iowa made just two of its first 12 shots, but still held a 13-11 advantage due to its rebounding and ability to draw fouls.

The Hawkeyes went on to hit 26 of their first 28 free throws.

“It was just a great atmosphere,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “It was a little bit like a tournament atmosphere. A lot of these people haven't been able to see us play live ... and I thought we did a nice job putting on a show.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa entered Saturday averaging 88.6 points per game and has now scored 100 or more four times this season. Cleveland State continues to adjust to the absence of leading scorer Destiny Leo, who has not played since Nov. 25 due to an unspecified leg injury. Leo was averaging 20.7 points and was last season's Horizon League player of the year.

PACKING THE PLACE

The Iowa women were making a rare appearance in Des Moines, about 90 minutes from campus, as part of a men's and women's Hawkeye Showcase. It was also a homecoming for Iowa star Clark, a top draw in college basketball and the primary reason Wells Fargo Arena was filled to capacity.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Loyola of Chicago on Thursday.

Cleveland State plays Southern Mississippi on Wednesday at Fort Meyers, Florida.

