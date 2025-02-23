Aarnisalo's late free throws give No. 3 UCLA a 67-65 win over Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Elina Aarnisalo made two free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining to give No. 3 UCLA a 67-65 comeback win over Iowa on Sunday.

Lauren Betts had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins (26-1, 14-1 Big Ten), who trailed by 12 points twice in the third quarter before rallying.

Iowa tied it at 65 when Lucy Olsen made three free throws with 6 seconds left. Aarnisalo was fouled when she was tripped by Olsen after she had fallen to the court trying to defend.

Iowa had a final shot to tie or win, but Addison O’Grady’s 3-pointer fell short.

Kiki Rice added 12 points for UCLA.

Olsen led Iowa (18-9, 8-8) with 17 points. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points, and O’Grady and Taylor McCabe each had 10.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins survived early foul trouble to Betts — she picked up her second with 4:26 left in the second quarter and sat out the rest of the half. They shot just 5 of 25 on 3-pointers, but the last make came from Rice, whose 3 with 2:19 left gave UCLA a 62-60 lead. The Bruins wouldn't trail again.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) shoots over UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa: The Hawkeyes were hoping to knock off another top-5 team at home — they defeated No. 4 USC 76-69 on Feb. 2 — and had their chances late, but couldn’t convert. Olsen led Iowa in scoring, but shot just 5 of 21.

Key moment

UCLA went on a 16-4 run over the final 5½ minutes of the third quarter to tie it at 50. The run was started by a 3 from Angela Dugalic, only the second 3 of the game for the Bruins at that point.

Key stat

UCLA came in leading the nation with a plus-14.2 rebound margin. The Bruins outrebounded Iowa 43-34 for the game, 25-11 in the second half.

Up next

UCLA is at Wisconsin on Wednesday, and Iowa plays at Michigan on Wednesday.

Iowa guard Sydney Affolter (3) is fouled by UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) while driving to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

