Ivisic scores 22 to lead Illinois past Iowa and end three-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Tomislav Ivisic scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and Illinois recovered from its beat down at the hands of Duke by beating Iowa 81-61 on Tuesday night.

Kylan Boswell and Will Riley each scored 15 points and Tre White had 14 for Illinois (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten), which shot 50.8% (32 for 63).

The Illini ended a three-game losing streak which occurred against teams that were all ranked (No. 11 Michigan State, No. 11 Wisconsin and No. 3 Duke.). The average margin of defeat was 26 points including the 110-67 loss against Duke in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Brock Harding scored 16 points and Josh Dix 11 for Iowa (15-13, 6-11).

The Illini built a 19-6 lead and went to intermission up 37-30 in a first half in which they never trailed. They started the second half in near identical fashion as the first by outscoring the Hawkeyes 19-8 in the first five-and-a-half minutes and led 56-38.

The Hawkeyes travel to Northwestern to face the Wildcats on Friday.

Illinois takes to the road to face 15th-ranked Michigan on Sunday.

