Jones scores 24 to lead No. 10 Iowa State past Kansas State 73-57

Iowa State guard Curtis Jones (5) celebrates a 3-point basket against Kansas State as Kansas State guard Brendan Hausen (11) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, March 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Reed Hoffmann

By The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Curtis Jones scored 24 points to lead No. 10 Iowa State past Kansas State 73-57 on Saturday.

The Cyclones (23-8, 13-7 Big 12) led wire-to-wire. They got 14 points from Joshua Jefferson and 11 points from Dishon Jackson.

Kansas State (15-16, 9-11) was led by senior David N'Guessan with 19 points. Dug McDaniel had 14 points.

The Wildcats shot just 37.7% from the field and 9.5% from 3-point range.

Takeaways

Iowa State: The Cyclones remembered the first meeting between the two teams, when they jumped out to an early lead only to see the Wildcats take an 80-61 win, snapping the Cyclones' 29-game home winning streak. The Cyclones led by 11 early in the first half and never allowed the Wildcats back in the game.

Kansas State: The Wildcats need to find consistency to even have a chance at postseason play.

Key moment

Kansas State closed the first half on an 8-0 run to trim the halftime deficit to 34-26. But the Wildcats couldn't carry the momentum into the second half. After K-State got within 6 points, the Cyclones went on an 11-0 run to grab their largest lead to that point in the game.

Iowa State guard Nate Heise, left, was called for a technical foul after he pointed to the Kansas State bench after hitting a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, March 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Reed Hoffmann

Key stat

The Cyclones took advantage of their opponent's mistakes, earning a 22-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

Up next

Both teams will appear in the Big 12 Tournament, with the pairings announced later Saturday.

