Smith, Kaufman-Renn lead No. 7 Purdue over Iowa, 90-81

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Braden Smith had 31 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 25 as No. 7 Purdue beat Iowa 90-81 on Tuesday night.

The Boilermakers (18-5, 10-2 Big Ten) won their third consecutive game, pulling away from a 36-all halftime deadlock with a 17-5 run early in the second half.

The Hawkeyes (13-9, 4-7) got within 80-77 with 2:42 left in the game but the Boilermakers held them off.

Iowa, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Owen Freeman to a season-ending hand injury on Monday, kept pace with Purdue in first half. The Hawkeyes led 36-31 with 1:13 to play before the Boilermakers scored the last five points of the half, with Smith hitting a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Caleb Furst added 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Purdue.

Josh Dix led the Hawkeyes with 27 points and Payton Sandfort had 23.

Takeaways

Purdue: The Boilermakers were the first team to reach 10 wins in conference play behind Smith and Kaufman-Renn, who got what they wanted all night against Iowa’s defense.

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) grabs a rebound over Iowa guard Brock Harding (2) and forward Ladji Dembele (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa: The Hawkeyes missed Freeman inside, although they got quality minutes from junior Riley Mulvey, making the first start of his college career. Iowa was outrebounded 33-26 against the Boilermakers, who have won 10 of the last 12 in the series.

Key moment

The game was tied at 41 when Smith and Loyer hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 30-second span, starting the key run for the Boilermakers. Purdue made 8 of its first 9 shots in the second half, including 5 of 5 on 3-pointers.

Key stat

Smith and Kaufman-Renn were a combined 21 of 33 from the field. Purdue shot 55% for the game.

Up next

Purdue: Hosts USC on Friday night.

Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) dunks the ball over Iowa guard Josh Dix (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa: Hosts No. 21 Wisconsin on Saturday.