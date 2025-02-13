SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Iowa closes on 8-0 run to beat Rutgers 84-73 for its first Big Ten road victory this season

By The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Josh Dix scored 26 points, Payton Sandfort added 20 and Iowa closed on an 8-0 run to beat Rutgers 84-73 on Wednesday night for its first Big Ten road victory this season in six attempts.

Iowa has beaten Rutgers eight times in the last nine matchups.

Pryce Sandfort made a driving layup with 52.9 seconds left to give Iowa a 78-73 lead and he deflected a pass at the other end, leading to two free throws by Payton Sandfort for a seven-point lead.

Dix added two more free throws and Brock Harding sealed it with a steal and fast-break layup.

Rutgers (12-13, 5-9) dropped below .500 for the first time this season.

Harding finished with 13 points and Pryce Sandfort chipped in 10 for Iowa (14-10, 5-8).

Ace Bailey and Jeremiah Williams each scored 13 points for Rutgers (12-13, 5-9). Tyson Acuff had 12, Dylan Harper, averaging 19.1 points per game, added 11 and Jamichael Davis 10.

Rutgers led 42-33 at halftime after five different players made a 3-pointer. The Scarlet Knights were 8 of 14 from distance, led by Tyson Acuff’s three makes.

Payton Sandfort made a 3-pointer with 10 minutes left in the first half for a 21-20 lead, but Iowa missed its next 14 shots from distance. The Hawkeyes made three of their next four to take a 56-53 lead on Dix's make with 9:46 left.

Iowa stays on the road to play No. 25 Maryland on Sunday, when Rutgers plays at Oregon.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only