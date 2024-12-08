SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Crooks scores 19 and Brown 18 as No. 20 Iowa State women rout Central Michigan 82-56

By The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Audi Crooks had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Addy Brown added 18 points, and No. 20 Iowa State rolled past Central Michigan 82-56 on Sunday.

Emily Ryan added 12 points, six assists and six steals for Iowa State (8-2).

Jayda Mosley scored 11 points and Madi Morson and Ayanna-Sarai Darrington 10 each for the Chippewas (3-6).

The Cyclones took a 15-3 lead in the first 4 1/2 minutes of play and a 12-0 run later in the first quarter had them up 27-9. They led 31-13 at the end of the quarter.

A layup by Brown gave Iowa State a 47-20 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter before Central Michigan scored eight of the next 10 points to make it 49-28 at halftime.

Crooks and Brown scored eight points each in the third quarter and the Cyclones shot 59% to increase their lead to 70-41 heading to the final quarter. Iowa State cooled off in the fourth quarter, shooting 36% to finish at 53% for the game.

