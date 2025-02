Curtis Jones scores 22 points in No. 10 Iowa State's 81-70 win over Cincinnati

AMES, Iowa — Backup guard Curtis Jones made all 12 of his free throws and scored 22 points to help No. 10 Iowa State beat Cincinnati 81-70 on Saturday for its 20th victory of the season.

Joshua Jefferson added 13 points and three steals for the Cyclones (20-5, 10-4 Big 12). Milan Momcilovic had 12 points, and Tamin Lipsey added 11. Lipsey made all three three of his attempts from the field, two of them 3-pointers, and had four steals.

Jizzle James matched his career high with 25 points for the Bearcats (15-10, 5-9). Day Day Thomas added 13.

Takeaways

Cincinnati: The Bearcats struggled to stay out of foul trouble. They they were called for 23 personal fouls and three technical fouls, with two players fouling out.

Iowa State: The Cyclones outrebounded Cincinnati 37-19, with 12 coming off the offensive glass. Iowa State also held the Bearcats to their lowest rebounding total of the season.

Key moment

Iowa State had a 10-run midway through the second half to regain the lead.

Key stat

Iowa State overcame a season-high 18 turnovers.

Cincinnati guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) fights for a loose ball with Iowa State forward Brandton Chatfield (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Up next

Iowa State hosts Colorado on Tuesday night. Cincinnati is at West Virginia on Wednesday night.