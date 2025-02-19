Milan Momcilovic and Dishon Jackson score 13 points each in No. 8 Cyclones' 79-65 win over Colorado

AMES, Iowa — Milan Momcilovic and Dishon Jackson scored 13 points each as No. 8 Iowa State beat Colorado 79-65 on Tuesday night for the Cyclones' third victory of the season against the Buffaloes.

The Cyclones (21-5, 11-4 Big 12) also beat the Buffs 99-71 at the Maui Invitational in November and 79-69 in Boulder in December.

Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey added 12 points each, and Nate Heise scored a season-high 11 points off the bench.

Bangot Dak scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Buffaloes (10-16, 1-14) and Harrison Carrington added 11.

Takeaways

Colorado: The Buffaloes, who entered the game 12th in the conference in 3-point shooting at 33.1%, struggled to get going from deep early. They shot 1 for 9 on 3s in the first half and 4 of 17 for the game.

Iowa State: The Cyclones beat Colorado by double digits for the third time this season, but they committed 14 turnovers and made only 21 of their season-high 31 shots from the free-throw line.

Key moment

A pair of 10-0 runs in the first half broke open the game.

Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik, center, drives between Iowa State guard Nate Heise, left, and guard Keshon Gilbert during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Key stat

The Cyclones shot 10 of 21 on 3-pointers (47.6%), matching their second-best performance of the season. Six players knocked down at least one shot from beyond the arc.

Up next

Iowa State visits No. 5 Houston on Saturday. Colorado hosts Baylor on the same day.