No. 21 Iowa women rally in fourth quarter to beat No. 18 Iowa State 75-69

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Lucy Olsen scored 25 points and No. 21 Iowa stormed past No. 18 Iowa State in the fourth quarter to take a 75-69 win on Wednesday night before a sold-out crowd of 14,998 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sydney Affolter added 16 points and Hannah Stuelke 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes (9-1), who shot 43% to Iowa State's 52% but scored 24 points off 21 turnovers with nine of those turnovers coming in the fourth quarter when Iowa outscored the Cyclones 22-13.

Audi Crooks scored 31 points with 10 rebounds and Addy Brown added 13 points for Iowa State (8-3). The Cyclones hurt themselves with the turnovers but also at the line where they made just 6 of 16 to 15 of 25 for Iowa.

Iowa State led for nearly 33 minutes but Iowa's defense fed a 13-2 run over the final five minutes. After Crooks was called for traveling, Aaliyah Guyton hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left and Stuelke added two free throws for a 10-point lead.

Iowa State led by three after one quarter and the teams matched each other in the next two quarters, though the Cyclones had a 10-point lead with a few minutes left in the third.

Iowa State announced earlier Wednesday that junior guard Kenzi Hare would miss the rest of the season because of an ongoing hip injury. Hare started eight games, averaging 8.3 points in her first season with the Cyclones after two years at Marquette.

Iowa State is home against Eastern Illinois on Monday. Iowa is at Michigan State on Sunday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.