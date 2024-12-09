Curtis Jones scores 19 points to help No. 6 Iowa State rout Jackson State 100-58

AMES, Iowa — Curtis Jones scored 19 points off the bench, Milan Momcilovic had 18 and No. 6 Iowa State routed Jackson State 100-58 on Sunday night.

Dishon Jackson added a season-high 17 points to help the Cyclones (7-1) reach 100 points for the first time this season. Keshon Gilbert scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, and Joshua Jefferson had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Dorian McMillian led Jackson State (0-10) with 20 points. Juan Reyna III had 15.

Iowa State forced 24 turnovers tie a season high while running off to its largest margin of victory since beating Prairie View A&M 107-56 on Dec. 10, 2023.

Takeaways

Jackson State: The Tigers, picked in the preseason to finish fourth in the 12-team Southwestern Athletic Conference, are on their longest losing streak since they opened 2009-10 with 10 straight losses.

Iowa State: The Cyclones caught a breather between their win over Marquette on Wednesday and the CyHawk Series game against Iowa on Thursday night. Thirteen players got minutes and 11 scored.

Key moment

The Cyclones had a 17-2 run in the second half to increase their lead to 37 points.

Iowa State guard Curtis Jones (5) steals the ball from Jackson State guard Cowandric Samuel, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Key stat

Nate Heise had a career-high six steals, the most by an Iowa State player this season.

Up next

Jackson State faces UTEP on Friday night in the Don Haskins Basketball Invitational in El Paso, Texas. Iowa State is at Iowa on Thursday night.