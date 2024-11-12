Curtis Jones scores 20 points, Milan Momcilovic adds 16 in No. 7 Iowa State's 82-56 rout over Roos

AMES, Iowa — Curtis Jones came off the bench to score 20 points and Milan Momcilovic added 16 to lead No. 7 Iowa State in an 82-56 rout over Kansas City on Monday night.

Jones, who played a key role as Iowa State's sixth man last season, has scored 20 or more points three times in his 32 games with the Cyclones. He had 26 in a Sweet 16 loss to Illinois.

Charlotte transfer Dishon Jackson added 13 points and six rebounds in his second game for Iowa State (2-0). Keshon Gilbert just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 assists.

Jamar Brown led the Roos (2-1) with 20 points and Jayson Petty added 12.

Takeaways

Kansas City: The Roos, who dropped to 0-31 against Top 25 opponents, made their first three shots of the game but went 5 for 23 the rest of the half.

Iowa State: The Cyclones, who have opened with wins of 39 and 26 points, use a pair of double-digit runs in the second half to put away the Roos.

Key moment

Jackson's dunk started a 13-0 run early in the second half to put the Cyclones up 47-24.

Kansas City guard Davontae Hall, left, looks to pass around Iowa State guard Curtis Jones and guard Nate Heise, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Key stat

Momcilovic, who was 2 for 7 on 3-pointers in the opener against Mississippi Valley State, went 3 for 3 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Up next

Iowa State hosts IU Indianapolis next Monday. Kansas City plays its second straight ranked opponent when it visits No. 14 Creighton on Saturday.