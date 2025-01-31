No. 11 Kansas State women cruise in overtime, beat Iowa State 87-79 for 14th straight home win

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Serena Sundell scored 23 points and had eight assists, and No. 11 Kansas State beat Iowa State 87-79 in overtime on Thursday night for its 14th straight home win.

Jaelyn Glenn scored five points and Sundrell hit a 3-pointer during a 10-2 surge to open the extra period. The Wildcats outscored Iowa State 16-8 in overtime.

Taryn Sides made four 3s and added 17 points for Kansas State (20-2, 8-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a 63-53 loss at Colorado that ended a 14-game win streak.

Zyanna Walker added 11 points for the Wildcats. Glenn and Temira Poindexter finished with 10 points apiece.

Iowa State trailed the entire second half until Reagan Wilson hit a 3-pointer and Addy Brown added a layup with 24 seconds left in regulation to end a 7-2 surge and tie it 71-all. Sundell missed a jumper on K-State's final possession to force overtime.

Audi Crooks scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Iowa State (15-8, 6-4). Brown chipped in with 20 points and eight assists.

Kansas State hosts Kansas on Sunday.

Iowa State plays at home against ninth-ranked TCU on Sunday.