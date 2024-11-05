Gilbert scores 17 points, Lipsey adds 16 as No. 5 Iowa State routs Mississippi Valley State 83-44

AMES, Iowa — Keshon Gilbert scored 17 points and Tamin Lipsey added 16 as No. 5 Iowa State routed Mississippi Valley State 83-44 on Monday night for its 28th straight home win.

Saint Mary's transfer Joshua Jefferson added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals in his first game with the Cyclones.

Donovan Sanders had 12 points and Greg Moore added 10 for the Delta Devils, who won one game last season and are picked to finish last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The Cyclones led 44-21 at half, and the bulge grew to as many as 42 points in the last five minutes.

The Cyclones finished with 16 steals, with Lipsey and Gilbert making three apiece. Lipsey moved into eighth place on the ISU career chart with 172 steals in his 70 games.

Takeaways

Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils hung with the Cyclones for the first 12 minutes but couldn't keep up once they surrendered a 15-0 run that left them trailing 40-15.

Iowa State: The core players from the Cyclones' Sweet 16 team turned in solid opening performances, and newcomers like Jefferson and freshman Nojus Indrusaitist, who had eight points in 16 minutes, had strong debuts.

Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson (2) reaches for a defensive rebound in the first half against Mississippi Valley State during an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. Credit: AP/Bryon Houlgrave

Key moment

Jefferson made consecutive jumpers and Indrusaitist dunked to start the decisive run midway through the first half.

Key stat

Iowa State scored 26 points off 24 turnovers. The Delta Devils turned the ball over on one of every three possessions.

Up next

The Cyclones host Kansas City next Monday. Mississippi Valley State hosts Mississippi University for Women Thursday night.