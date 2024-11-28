No. 4 South Carolina, coming off rare loss, uses 32-0 run to roll past No. 15 Iowa State 76-36

FORT MYERS, Fla. — No. 4 South Carolina went on a 32-0 run in the first half and beat No. 15 Iowa State 76-36 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday.

The Gamecocks — playing for the first time since now-No. 1 UCLA snapped their 43-game winning streak on Sunday — held the Cyclones scoreless for nearly 15 straight minutes. Joyce Edwards had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina (6-1), and Sania Feagin scored 13.

Audi Crooks had 13 points and nine rebounds for Iowa State (5-2), and Mackenzie Hare scored 12 for the Cyclones.

South Carolina missed 13 consecutive shots after the 32-0 run ended and saw its lead cut to 37-20. But the Gamecocks made seven of their next eight shots and pulled away.

Takeaways

Iowa State: The last time the Cyclones didn't score more than 36 points was Jan. 14, 2012, a 59-33 loss to Texas A&M. The last time an AP top-15 team scored so few in a game was Jan. 24, 2016, when No. 12 Stanford lost 56-36 to UCLA.

South Carolina: Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley told Fox after the game she was impressed with her team's resilience following the loss. “This is a sample of what (we) can be,” she said.

Key moment

Emily Ryan set up Crooks for a basket with 6:29 left. It was Ryan's only assist, and she's now had at least one in all 126 of her appearances for Iowa State.

Key stat

South Carolina had nine players score in the first half. Iowa State had nine points in the first half.

Up next

The tournament in Fort Myers continues Saturday, with South Carolina facing Purdue and Iowa State facing Middle Tennessee State.