Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Javon Small scored 12 of his 27 points in the final two minutes to lead West Virginia to a 64-57 win over No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday night, ending the Cyclones' national-best 12-game winning streak.

Amani Hansberry added 12 points for the Mountaineers (13-4, 4-2 Big 12), who beat a ranked team for the fourth time this season.

West Virginia fans stormed the court and joined the players in singing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” on a day in which the school celebrated the life of NBA great Jerry West, who died last June at age 86.

Curtis Jones scored 18 points to lead Iowa State (15-2, 5-1). Keshon Gilbert added 13 points and Josh Jefferson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Tamin Lipsey gave Iowa State its last lead, 43-41, on a layup with 7:35 left. The Cyclones were limited to 14 points the rest of the game.

Takeaways

Iowa State: The Cyclones committed 14 turnovers, attempted just seven free throws and appeared to be outhustled for loose balls all over the court.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers maintained a physical defensive intensity throughout the game and held the Cyclones to their lowest point total of the season and 28 points below their average.

Iowa State guard Curtis Jones (5) protects the ball from West Virginia guard Sencire Harris (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Morgantown, W.Va. Credit: AP/William Wotring

Key moment

Small, the Big 12's leading scorer, took over down the stretch. After Joseph Yesufu hit a layup with 2:02 left to give West Virginia the lead for good, 51-49, Small made a three-point play and hit two more free throws 20 seconds apart for a seven-point lead. His 3-pointer with 41 seconds left put West Virginia ahead 59-51.

Key stat

Iowa State made just one of 17 3-point attempts.

Up next

On Tuesday night, Iowa State hosts UCF while West Virginia hosts Arizona State.