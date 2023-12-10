SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Caitlin Clark scores 28 points to help No. 4 Iowa beat Wisconsin 87-65

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after her three pointer during the...

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after her three pointer during the first half of a women's NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

By The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Caitlin Clark scored 28 points, Hannah Stuelke added 21 and No. 4 Iowa beat Wisconsin 87-65 Sunday in the Big Ten opener for each team.

Iowa (10-1, 1-0) has won seven straight. It gained control with a 12-2 run midway through the third quarter, going in front 57-41 on Kylie Feuerbach’s 3-pointer. The Hawkeyes pushed the lead to 70-51 entering the final period en route to their 28th consecutive victory over Wisconsin.

Clark, the reigning Player of the Year, hit 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 8 beyond the arc, and had nine rebounds. Sydney Affolter had 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes

Ronnie Porter had 17 points, Serah Williams 15 and Sania Copeland 13 for Wisconsin (5-4, 0-1), which lost its second consecutive game. The Badgers had no field goals over the final 5 minutes.

The Badgers entered leading the Big Ten in opponent field goal percentage at 34%, but the Hawkeyes shot 50%, hitting 33 of 66 shots. Iowa shot 60.7% in the second half, connecting on 17 of 28.

Clark’s first 3-pointer after four misses with 9 seconds left in the second quarter put Iowa up 43-33 at the break. It also extended to 69 her NCAA-record streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin's Sania Copeland tries to get past Iowa's Molly Davis...

Wisconsin's Sania Copeland tries to get past Iowa's Molly Davis during the second half of a women's NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Iowa: Clark has scored at least 20 points in all 11 games this season, but the Hawkeyes also got a huge contribution off the bench, outscoring Wisconsin 44-11.

Wisconsin: The Badgers, whose 5-3 start was their best since the 2019-20 season, have just two seniors on their roster — starters Brooke Schramek and Natalie Leuzinger. Eight of their top 10 rotation players are freshman or sophomores.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Cleveland State in a nonconference game Saturday.

Wisconsin's Ana Guillen blocks Iowa's Sydney Affolter's shot during the...

Wisconsin's Ana Guillen blocks Iowa's Sydney Affolter's shot during the first half of a women's NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Wisconsin is at St. Thomas in a nonconference game Wednesday.

