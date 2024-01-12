SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

USC guard Isaiah Collier to miss at least a month with a hand injury

Washington State forward Oscar Cluff (45) fouls Southern California guard...

Washington State forward Oscar Cluff (45) fouls Southern California guard Isaiah Collier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s Isaiah Collier is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hand injury.

The freshman guard got hurt in the Trojans’ loss to Washington State on Wednesday.

His absence is a major loss for the Trojans (8-8, 2-3 Pac-12). Collier has been the league’s freshman of the week a leading three times this season.

He is the team's second-leading scorer with 15.4 points and has started all 16 games this season.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME