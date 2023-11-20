Evans scores 22, Adams hits winner with 3 seconds left; Jackson St. beats Missouri 73-73

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Ken Evans scored 22, Chase Adams hit a fade-away jumper in the closing seconds and Jackson State snapped a six-game losing streak with a 73-72 win over Missouri on Sunday night.

Jordan O'Neal scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Coltie Young added 14 points for Jackson State (1-5). JSU won for the first time since it beat Prairie View in the quarterfinals of the 2023 SWAC Tournament.

Zeke Cook converted a three-point play to make it 59-all with 7:25 left and Hunt followed with two free throws to cap an 11-2 spurt and give Jackson State a two-point lead. Grill answered with a 3 just 16 seconds later and his two free throws with 1:17 left gave Missouri a six-point lead. O'Neal scored inside 30 seconds later, Adams hit a jumper and Evans made a layup to make it 71-all with 8 seconds remaining. Nick Honor made 1-of-2 free throws about 4 seconds later, before Adams hit the winner.

Nick Honor hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Caleb Grill scored all his 15 points in the second half for Missouri.

Missouri (3-2) is 7-1 all-time against Jackson State.

Adams finished with six points and five assists.

Evans hit a 3-pointer and followed with a jumper to spark a 9-0 run that culminated when O'Neal threw down a dunk that gave Jackson State a three-point lead with 17:35 to play. Grill tied it with a 3 22 seconds later, and back-to-back Jackson State turnovers led to a dunk by Aidan Shaw and a 3-pointer by Nick Honor before Grill capped a 10-0 run with a dunk that made it 50-43 90 seconds later.

Missouri's Caleb Grill, right, walks away as members of Jackson State celebrate a 73-72 victory following an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Jackson State plays the seventh of nine consecutive road games to open the season Saturday against Georgetown. Missouri continues its three-game homestand, which wraps up Saturday against Loyola Maryland, against South Carolina State on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here