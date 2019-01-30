Purdue transfer Jacquil Taylor a big asset for Hofstra

Whenever his Hofstra teammates ask, Jacquil Taylor is happy to tell them that playing in March Madness “is one of the best feelings in the world.” He will be much happier if he can help them experience it themselves.

So far, so good. The 6-10 graduate student who played in the Sweet 16 last year with Purdue is one of the big — literally and figuratively — reasons why the Pride is having such a solid season. He is a shot-blocking bulwark on defense, which is the team’s greatest source of improvement and arguably the most significant reason why Hofstra has a national-best 16-game winning streak. “Don’t get me wrong, scoring sells tickets,” he said before practice on Monday, “but defense wins championships.”

Taylor, 23, chose to eschew the huge arenas and national television of the Big Ten for the modest surroundings and large challenge of the one-bid CAA. “Sometimes you have to put your pride aside,” said the Pride center whose Purdue career was stifled by foot injuries. “I saw an opportunity that presented itself and I felt I could help this team do something special.”

He and Hofstra have been a perfect match: Taylor has given the team a mature, skillful replacement for graduated center Rokas Gustys, and the Pride has given him a chance to flourish. He could have used his remaining eligibility to stay with the Boilermakers but was honest enough to acknowledge that the only reason he got to play 15 minutes in Boston (his hometown) against Texas Tech last year was that starter Isaac Haas had a broken elbow.

“My dad always told me and my coaches always told me there are good players everywhere,” Taylor said. “I did the whole thing out, the pros and cons, to make sure I was making the right choice. Even then, I was like, ‘Do I still really want to do this?’ I had been at Purdue for four years, I knew the coaches, I knew the system, I finally figured out the system. I liked my teammates. The downside was I’ve got to readjust to another coaching style, new teammates.

“In order to get to where I want to go, I have to play,” he said, indicating that he wants to go pro (as Gustys has, in Europe). “My main goal is the NBA.”

Taylor is averaging 7.2 points and 7.7 rebounds, but his presence transcends his statistics. He has neutralized all-CAA players such as UNC-Wilmington’s Devontae Cacok and Charleston’s Jarrell Brantley. On offense, he has been an inside option for a team that relies on guards Justin Wright-Foreman and Eli Pemberton.

Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell attends a men's basketball game between Stony Brook and Vermont at Island Federal Arena on Jan. 26, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

“The guys love him,” coach Joe Mihalich said. “I think he is getting more and more comfortable every day, and confident.”

Mihalich was looking hard for a big man who could step right in. He had heard about Taylor and asked a friend, Rutgers assistant coach and Massachusetts native Karl Hobbs, about him. Hobbs knew the player’s dad, Maurice, a former Division III star at Wentworth, and put in a call.

“Whenever you take a transfer, you have to make sure he still has the twinkle in his eye, that he still loves the game,” Mihalich said. “Some of the kids can get beaten down. But he didn’t. He still enjoys the game, he likes being part of a team.”

It is a team that legitimately dreams about March.